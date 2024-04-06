Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/06/24

With a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s plus small craft advisories fishing was once again slow on Friday. Looks like the same conditions on Saturday, but if we can get through the weekend, next week is looking better.

I did get the first successful surf report from this area. The Coastal Fisherman reported that Chris Taylor fished the surf at Assateague for three days and caught one black drum that appeared from the photo to weigh about 15 pounds. I congratulate Chris on his catch and his perseverance.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said three small striped bass were caught from the South Pocket on soft plastic lures on Friday. They had no report of any tog taken, but expect more tog anglers to fish on Saturday.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said they did not see any fish on Friday. She did report that the contractors were pouring concrete for the docks.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.