Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/06/25

Saturday was a good fishing day and the kids that fished for trout had a great time and some recorded Delaware Citations. Patty at Captain Bones was kind enough to take time to give us three of the citation winners.

Harper Malone age ,5, checked in with a 5.3-pound rainbow trout that she caught out of White Clay Creek on a Power Bait. Avery Malone, age 9, had a 1.8-pound rainbow trout also from White Clay Creek and this one was also on a Power Bait. Finally, we have Brian Harbaugh, age 15, who caught a 1.63-pound rainbow trout at Rittenhouse Park on a Trout Magnet.

For the first time this year we have reports from two boats that fished ocean structure. Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid ran out and returned with an even dozen tog. A private boat did the same and had seven tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.