Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/07/24

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina on Saturday and the owner, Bill Swords, explained to me the new concept of the flounder tournament on May 17. First, I was wrong, it is no longer the Joe Morris Memorial Canal Flounder Tournament. It is now the Lewes Harbour Marina Canal Flounder Tournament. A part of the proceeds will still go to the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

The entry fee has gone up to $50 and the pay out will go to the three heaviest flounder. There will be an after party with live music, food and drinks. There are other awards for ladies and young anglers. Stop by the shop for all the details.

The shop was pretty busy and there were more fish caught inside those walls than anywhere outside. Small craft advisories were up again, but it does look like we may get a few decent days next week that I hope will warm up the water.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.