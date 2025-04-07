Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/07/25

Sunday saw small craft advisories up as usual, but that didn’t stop the trout fishermen. Patty at Captain Bones recorded two more Delaware Citations, but this time they were adults. Rachel Rothwell caught a 2.06-pound rainbow trout out of White Clay Creek on a Power Bait and Ricardo Pitti-Nieves had a real whopper rainbow weighing 2.34 pounds out of White Clay Creek on a Trout Magnet. Patty also reported that larger stripers are still being caught form shore and boats between Augustine Beach and the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on bloodworms and fresh bunker.

Steve at Smith bait reported that bass have been caught from Garrison’s Lake on live minnows and soft plastics.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said keeper tog to 18 inches are being caught out of Indian River Inlet on shrimp and green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.