Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/08/24

Saturday and Sunday were the first two days of the Delaware trout season in New Castle County. Unlike the weather we had for our opening days in Sussex and Kent counties, the conditions in New Castle County were beautiful on both days.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa was kind enough to take the time to give me the names of two successful young anglers that won Delaware citations. The first was Austin Alderman, 11 years old. He caught a 3.92-pound trout from White Clay Creek. The second was Ethan Hoffman, who caught a 4.13-pound trout, also from White Clay Creek. White Clay Creek does get the highest number of trout because it is the largest body of water the state stocks.

Patty also reported striped bass in excess of 40 inches caught at Woodland Beach on cut bunker.

Steve at Smith Bait said big stripers were caught at the Power Plant, also on cut bunker.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.