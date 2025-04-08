Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/08/25

If anybody went fishing on Monday, they are very sick. We had driving, cold, rain all day and if you had hopes that Tuesday was going to be better, fuhgeddaboudit. Tuesday will have a gale warning!

I am about sick of this lousy weather! The water temperature is finally getting to the point where the fish just may decide to start feeding, but the weather won’t allow us to get out to them.

Just be glad you aren’t in the for-hire or tackle business. Charter and head boats must pay dock fees, insurance, maintenance and other charges to just sit there without any customers.

Tackle shops have all that inventory and nobody is fishing. Not to mention live bait. When I managed a tackle shop I was very happy when the last dozen bloodworms left the shop on Sunday afternoon.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.