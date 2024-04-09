Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/09/24

Monday saw a solar eclipse and the first good fishing report from the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid ran her first trip of 2024 and returned with 23 tog from ocean structure. The local Tog Club also went out with two boats. One caught 39 tog with 6 keepers and the other had 8. Both fished ocean structure with white leggers and green crabs.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said those who worked the Inlet in the very early morning with bucktails found a few short striped bass.

I called Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa hoping to hear more good news about the trout in New Castle County. Nothing since Saturday on the trout and they said that bloodworms and bunker have been in short supply. It seems they have snow in Maine and the wind has made the water too rough to catch bunker. If it ain’t one thing it’s another.

