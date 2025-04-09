Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/09/25

I don’t think anyone went fishing on Tuesday. There was a gale warning up on the ocean and bay. No one answered the phone at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle and that was my only hope of getting a report as I thought someone might have tried to fish the Inlet. It seems the tackle shop is trying to cut expenses by letting the staff off early when no one is fishing.

Speaking of expenses, you might want to consider buying any tackle you need soon before the tariffs go into effect. Almost every piece of fishing tackle you buy is made overseas. Depending on exactly where it is made will determine how much more it will cost in a few weeks.

And it’s not just tackle. Bait like shrimp that you can now buy at the grocery store for $5 or $6 a pound will soon increase because all that shrimp in the grocery store is imported. At least US shrimpers will be happy.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.