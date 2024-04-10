Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/10/24

Tuesday was a decent day for fishing, but if you thought this nice weather was too good to last, you were right. There is a gale warning up for Thursday and the weekend does look promising.

Lewes Harbour Marina said Billy and Joe Mister with Bruce Carlton and Jim Osborne went tog fishing over ocean structure using green crabs and white leggers that they bought from the shop. Their catch was a limit of tog. Henry Lewes fished the Broadkill River and had a nice catch of white perch including two Delaware Citations the largest of which weighed 1.20 pounds. No mention of the bait used, but you can’t go wrong with bloodworms for perch. The Katydid had another trip to ocean structure and returned with a good number of tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported small striped bass caught from the Inlet early in the morning on bucktails with a white worm or Gulp! tail.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.