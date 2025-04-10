Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/10/25

I made calls to Lewes Harbour Marina and Old Inlet Bait and Tackle around 5:00 p.m. and no one answered the phone. Wednesday was slow probably due to the cold weather.

DNREC will hold 13 Take a Kid Fishing events beginning on April 22 at 9:00 a.m. at the Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna. Each event will last three or two and a half hours. Most will be at the AREC, but some will be at Silver Lake in Dover, Bellevue State Park in Wilmington and Lums Pond near Bear.

All fishing equipment is free, but you and your young angler must register at de.gov/takf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.