Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/11/24

Wednesday brought some very warm weather to the beach, but still no fish from the surf. There will be small craft and gale warnings up for the next two days.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported the Katydid ran to ocean structure and returned with a catch of tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the fishing at the Inlet remains slow. In spite of a good number of anglers there on Wednesday, the only report they received were of a few small stripers caught early in the morning on bucktails.

Patty at Captain Bones said she has recorded lots of Delaware Citation trout at the shop. Austin Alderman, 11 years-old, caught a 3.92-pound rainbow out of White Clay Creek and Weston Miller, 10 years-old, had a 2.53-pound rainbow from Rittenhouse Creek. Patty also reported that a lot of big striped bass have been caught and released on bloodworms and bunker at Woodland Beach, Greens Beach and at the Power Plant.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.