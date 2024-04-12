Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/12/24

Thursday saw gale warnings on the open water so it was not a good day for fishing out there.

Patty at Captain Bones had a couple more trout citations to share. Cole Flanagan, 11 years-old, caught a 3.02-pound rainbow trout from Rittenhouse Park on a Rooster Tail. Ethan Hoffman, 12 years-old, fished White Clay Creek with a Rooster Tail to land a 4.13-pound rainbow.

I was happy to see the water temperature in the bay and ocean finally reached the 50-degree mark. My dogwood is in full bloom so the shad should be in Indian River Inlet and other locations. My friend Jim sent a photo of the nice American shad he caught on Wednesday from the Delaware River somewhere way above Delaware. My son Ric sent a photo of his first big red drum of the year caught out of Virginia Beach. Here I sit between the two in the middle of a gale warning.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.