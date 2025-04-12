Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/12/25

In the words of my guy at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, “Friday was a complete washout.” He did say a few folks tried to fish Indian River Inlet, but the cold rain drove them off. No sign of the 18 to 19-inch tog that have been caught on better days.

My fly-fishing reporter did have a good day on Thursday. Ed O’Donnell fished the fly-fishing only section of White Clay Creek where he found the water cold and clear and the rainbow trout hungry. He caught and released several nice fish and from the photos he had of the trout in his net I would guess they each weighed well over a pound. The flies he used include the green weene, olive crystal bugger and the white marabou streamer. Ed said there we a few other anglers on the creek and they also enjoyed good fishing. He did express concern that the impending rain storms could create some difficult fishing conditions at White Clay Creek

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.