Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/13/24

It has been either gale or small craft warnings since Thursday and there won’t be any change until early next week. The good news is the water temperature in the bay and ocean has touched 50 degrees and unless these stinking winds knock it back down there should be some decent fishing once we get back out.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the first flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on Thursday. Curt Reuter caught a 17 incher on a swimbait while fishing for striped bass. At least he was able to take some meat home and that’s more than he could have done if he had caught his target species.

Once the wind settles down, I hope to see some shad in Indian River Inlet. I really enjoy catching hickory shad in the spring even though I don’t eat them. I may save a couple for crab bait, but most go back in the water.

I have had a couple reports of big blues way offshore. Hope they move inshore.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.