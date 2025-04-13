Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/13/25

With small craft advisories up and a nasty, cold rain for part of the day it was no surprise when Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told me they sold a little bait, but had no reports from Indian River Inlet. They did get a report from the beach. The report was, the surf is unfishable.

The dogwoods have been in bloom for over a week, but I have no reports of shad caught anywhere. I have to blame the cold water for the lack of shad and what we need is a string of calm, sunny, warm days and looking at the long-rang forecast, I don’t see that in the near future. In fact, according to reports from the Delaware Lightship Buoy the water temperature has dropped at least one degree. Just outside Lewes the water temperature has gone down at least 4 degrees.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.