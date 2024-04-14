Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/14/24

If you were out and about on Saturday, I don’t have to tell you how hard the wind was blowing. For those who spent the day indoors, there were white caps on Red Mill Pond for crying out loud! It looks like Tuesday before the wind and the seas settle down to a level for comfortable fishing.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog were caught on Saturday from the rocks and the shop now has live sand fleas. The largest tog they saw measured 17 inches. The northside parking is open.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told me he plans to have the Captain Bob and the Judy V in the water this week and he will run for tog next weekend, weather permitting. He reported seeing a few shad caught on hook and line from the Inlet. That got me all excited and I hope to give them a shot this week. I will us a shad dart about 12 inches behind a 1-ounce Tsunami metal lure and fish from the northside by the bridge.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.