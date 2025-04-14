Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/14/25

With small craft advisories up again, there was no report from either Lewes Harbour Marina or Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em.

I am so desperate for a fishing report that I checked with Maryland to see what was going on over there. Guess what? They had a decent start to the annual hickory shad run at Deer and Octoraro creeks off of the Susquehanna River and then the same cold weather that closed us down did the same for them. They do however, have some good blue catfish action in the tidal rivers, such as the Chester, for fish to 30 pounds. There is no great secret about how to catch these fish. Just rig up a fish-finder rig with a nice chunk of fresh cut bait such as bunker, white perch, sunfish, or chicken liver and fish the channel edges. According to Taylored Tackle, the Nanticoke River also holds plenty of blue cats as well.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.