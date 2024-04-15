Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/15/24

The wind machine continued on Sunday with winds at 15 to 20 and gusts to 30 with small craft advisories into Monday morning. Once we get through Monday, things look good for a while.

There was some good news. Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton reported that his commercial fisherman friends are catching black drum in their nets and he is selling clams to recreational fishermen who are working Broadkill Beach. He said he expects to see the first black drum on hook and line any minute.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us nothing has changed at the Inlet. Anglers are still catching a few tog on sand fleas and green crab and a few small stripers on bucktails.

When I called Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck, they said fishing has been slow due to the weather. A few small stripers and white perch were caught at Millsboro Park on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.