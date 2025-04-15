Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/15/25

Once again on Monday, small craft advisories flew and boats once again remained at their slips and on their trailers.

My friend Dan Neumann got up early and worked the South Pocket at Indian River Inlet with a paddletail. His effort was rewarded with a nice-sized striped bass. In the photo he sent me the fish looks close to being in the 28 to 31-inch slot.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the folks who fished the Inlet early with shrimp and green crabs caught 18 to 19-inch tog.

The ASMFC and the MAFMC have approved the changes to the process for setting recreational management measures for summer flounder, scup, black sea bass and bluefish. They will retain the Percent Change Approach, but with improvements.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.