Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/16/24

Summer arrived on Monday and the fish responded.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid brought in 23 tog the biggest of which weighed 8.40 pounds and was caught by Scott Shoup. That was good enough for a Delaware Citation. Kurt Reuter has done it again. He was fishing for stripers with a swim shad and this time he caught an 18.5-inch flounder. Perhaps he should try a live minnow for flounder and maybe he would catch a striper.

Our fly-fishing reporter Ed O’Donnell fished the fly-fishing section of White Clay Creek and reported the water was crystal clear. He hooked 12 rainbow trout and landed 7. Several were in the 16 to 18-inch class. No surprise the flies he used included the green weenie, the orange egg and the little black leach.

Old Inlet said a big striped bass was caught at 3Rs Road and I saw a photo to one caught by Spencer Unger at Bethany Beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.