Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/16/25

Tuesday saw small craft advisories plus rain. Just another beautiful day in paradise.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said anglers were huddled up under the Inlet Bridge where they caught 18 to 19-ich tog. I am sure they caught plenty of smaller tog and everything was on green crabs and shrimp.

My dogwood tree is about to drop her blooms and yet there are no shad at Indian River Inlet. Over in Maryland the hickory shad run started in the creeks off of the Susquehanna River, then when the weather turned cold the run shut off. I hope we have not missed out on our chance.

The one fish that seems to bite under all conditions is the white perch. Grab some bloodworms and a top-bottom rig and head for a tidal creek or river. If you try long enough you should connect with some good eating fish.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.