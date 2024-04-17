Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/17/24

Tuesday was a tad cooler than Monday with a light east breeze just right for my first fishing trip of the year.

I headed down to Indian River Inlet around noon to catch the incoming current and hopefully a few hickory shad. The Northside Parking Lot was open, but my heart sank when I saw the new fence that closed all access to the area where I fish. The fence begins about 50 yards east of the bridge and runs at least 75 yeads west of the structure. According to the Army Corps of Engineers the parking lot will soon be closed as well.

I moved over to the Southside and spent about a half-hour sitting on Dot and Harry’s bench watching anglers fishing for tog. I never saw a fish caught.

On the way back home, I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina and Julie told me Craig Blocker of Laurel caught a 4.46-pound flounder out of the Canal on a piece of squid.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.