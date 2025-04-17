Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/17/25

Wednesday saw small craft advisories up, as usual. Thursday we are supposed to have northwest winds of 10 to 15 knots and 2 to 3-foot seas. Won’t that be nice.

My friend Dan Neumann fished the South Pocket again on Tuesday morning during incoming water and saw a 34-inch striper caught on a bucktail. He saw several smaller stripers caught on soft plastics and flies.

Patty at Captain Bones and Steve at Smith Bait both reported that larger stripers are being caught from shore between Augustine Beach and Collins Beach on fresh bunker, shrimp and bloodworms. White perch are found at the Woodland Beach pier and they will take bloodworms.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle still reports tog to 19 inches caught from Indian River Inlet on green crabs and shrimp.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.