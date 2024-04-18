Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/18/24

Wednesday saw cloudy, cool weather at the beach and very little fishing.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported nothing going on at their shop. The weather looks fishable over the weekend so perhaps a few boats will run for tog or drum.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the inlet produced a few small tog and stripers. The tog were caught on green and white legged crabs and the stripers were taken on white bucktails.

I have seen several photos on Facebook of surf fishermen with black drum. Unfortunately, the location of their catches is not given. The photos are under the banner of DelMarVa Fishing. That could be anywhere from the Barrier Islands of Virginia to Assateague Island in Maryland to Broadkill Beach in Delaware.

If the weather is anywhere near decent, I will try for black drum at Broadkill Beach on Friday. I can only hope the Army Corps of Engineers has not built a 12-foot chin link fence around this fishing spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.