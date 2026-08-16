Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/18/25

Thursday came through as advertised. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 knots and 2 to 3-foot seas. However, none of the charter or head boats from Indian River or Lewes ventured out. One private boat from Indian River fished Site 10 with a green crab and caught a 13-pounhd tog. Eric Ludwig caught the largest tog so far in 2025 and racked up a Delaware Citation in the process. He checked in his prize catch at Rick’s Bait and Tackle in Longneck.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em had no boats out, but they did clean some fish caught out of Indian River Inlet. They saw tog to 19 inches taken on green crab and shrimp. Anglers who get to the South Pocket very early in the morning may catch some small stripers on flies and soft plastics.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.