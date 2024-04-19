Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/19/24

Thursday saw clouds in the morning with bright sunshine in the afternoon at the beach. Small craft advisories will be up on Friday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats went out on Thursday.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa reported that big striped bass are being caught as far up the Delaware River as the Power Plant. Fresh bunker has been the best bait for this catch and release fishery. Rick Fairbanks checked in a Delaware Citation 2.10-pound rainbow trout that he caught on a fly from White Clay Creek.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic also reported big stripers caught on fresh bunker at Port Penn, Collins and Augustine beaches. Black drum have been taken off of Slaughter Beach.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton said black drum to 44 pounds have been caught at Broadkill Beach on clams. The rising tide is the best time to fish there.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.