Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/19/25

Good Friday was not good for fishing with high winds and rough seas. Those conditions will continue through Saturday. The only fish that were caught came from sheltered waters such as Indian River Inlet, the South Pocket and near the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said small stripers were caught early in the morning from the South Pocket on bucktails, soft plastics and flies. Tog to 20 inches were taken from the Inlet rocks on green crab and shrimp. According to reports received at Old Inlet, tog fishing was pretty good at the Inlet on Friday.

Lewes Harbour Marina said a couple of private boats did go out on Friday, but the shop had no reports of their success or failure. The shop did have reports of small stripers caught near the Cape Henlopen fishing pier.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.