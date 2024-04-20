Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/20/24

Friday was just cold and nasty at the beach.

I had planned to fish Broadkill Beach on Friday, but the northeast wind and lack of any warming sunshine convinced my old bones to stay inside.

Dan at Dan’s tackle in Milton told me he knows of at least five black drum that were caught from Broadkill Beach on Friday. Clams, crabs and frozen peelers were the baits used by the successful anglers.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa reported that large striped bass were taken on cut bunker and bloodworms between Dobbinsville and Woodland Beach. These fish have to be released because they are over the 28 to 31-inch slot. Whenever possible they should be released while still in the water. Never place your hands inside the fish’s gills.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Bill Krug caught and released a 21-pound tog while fishing aboard the No Limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.