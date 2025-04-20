Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/20/25

Saturday saw small craft advisories up again, but with temperatures above 80 degrees, people still went fishing.

One of the reports I have been waiting for all spring finally came through. Monica Rust caught the first keeper flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. She and Travis Rust fished the Canal and according to Lewes Harbour Marina they brought the nice-size flounder to the scales at their shop. It is not easy to fish the Canal when the wind is blowing as hard as it was on Saturday, so catching this keeper flounder took a lot of hard work.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle now has live sand fleas and they reported good tog fishing at Indian River Inlet on Saturday. There were a good number of keepers caught on sand fleas, shrimp and green crabs. The South Pocket did not produce as well on Saturday morning as it has earlier in the week.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.