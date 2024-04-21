Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/21/24

Saturday was right chilly in the morning, but it got really nice in the afternoon.

I attended the outdoor show in Harrington where I spoke with Burt from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em who said he has seen the first flounder from the Back Bays. Julie from Lewes Harbour Marina was there as well and said black drum to 44 pounds have been caught at Broadkill Beach on clams.

Later I called Lewes Harbour Marina and found out the Katydid brought in 24 tog. The Grizzly also had a good number of tog.

I stopped by Henlopen Bait and Tackle in Lewes and Bill reported Maddison caught a big bluefish from the beach at Herring Point on mullet.

From Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that blues to 6 pounds were caught from the Inlet during incoming water on SP Minnows. There was also a run of blues in the surf on cut bait at 3Rs Road.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.