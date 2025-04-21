Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/21/25

The reporting shops I called at 4:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday were closed. I was not surprised.

As I look at the weather for the week ahead, we just may have the first few decent fishing days we have had all year. I know I plan to hit the Inlet a few days this week and if my boat was ready, I would be fishing for flounder in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. The tides are not the best for the canal, but on Monday the high tide is at 3:56 p.m. or almost 4:00 p.m. That will give the sun plenty of time to warm the water and I believe I would begin fishing the incoming around 1:00 or 2:00 p.m.

I like to drift up the westside of the canal and hit as much structure as I can including dock pilings, moored boats and any structure where a flounder might lay in wait for a meal.

The east side doesn’t have much structure, but the slope can hold flounder. A live minnow with no weight is my top bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.