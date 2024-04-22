Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/22/24

Sunday was cold and damp at the beach.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported blues and stripers caught from the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Bunker, spoons, top water and SP Minnows were all successful offerings. Bigger blues and black drum were taken from Broadkill Beach on cut bunker clams and crabs.

Henlopen Bait and Tackle had reports of large black drum caught on clams and crabs off of Slaughter Beach at the Coral Beds.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported blues out of Indian River Inlet on SP Minnows in bone. Larger blues have been caught from the surf on cut bunker.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said it was a tad rough and there was some rain on the ocean, but the Judy V did manage to find her customers some tog on Sunday.

At Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck they reported big blues on cut bunker at Cape Henlopen State Park.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.