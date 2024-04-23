Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/23/24

Monday was bright and sunny at the beach so I decided to go fishing,

I have never caught a black drum from the beach so I went up on Broadkill Beach to give it a try. There was a gentleman filling his tires while I was letting the air out of mine so I asked him how he made out. “Nothing was his reply. Been here all day and caught nothing.”

Not discouraged, I continued up on the beach and my first cast showed why he had poor luck. My rig was loaded up with that brown, hairy sea weed. I stuck it out for a short while, but soon called it a day.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told me where I should have been. The surf was loaded with blues to 30 inches and anglers caught them on just about everything they tossed in the water.

Henlopen Tackle said blues were also around the fishing pier.

Lewes Harbour reported the Katydid had a few tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.