Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/23/25

Nothing but good news on Tuesday. The weather was beautiful and it looks good for the rest of the week. The weekend, don’t ask.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid fished ocean structure and returned with 23 tog on Monday. Brent did not have a party on Tuesday. There were several more flounder caught out of the Lewes and Rehoboth and Canal on Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine on Tuesday should get things going here and at Indian River Bay as well.

Old Inlet gave me the words I have waiting all spring to hear, the shad are at the Inlet. They have some blues with them that only makes it better. Tog fishing remains good with keepers to 20 inches caught on live sand fleas, green crabs and shrimp. The South Pocket produces mostly small stripers early in the morning on bucktails, soft plastics and flies.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.