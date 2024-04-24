Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/24/24

Tuesday was a nice day at the beach until the wind kicked up out of the southwest.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina and found out the Katydid went out, but came back early due to increasing winds but still had a few tog. Big blues were caught near and from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Cut bunker, metal and plugs were working. A late report from Monday had Julie Stevenson, Mike Fischer and Alan Brittingham catching big bluefish at the fishing pier on plugs and bait late Monday evening.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the bluefish action continued. The blues showed up at the Inlet on outgoing water and were caught on metal and SP Minnows. One angler caught a 10-pound bluefish and a 17-inch flounder at 3Rs Road on finger mullet.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle said Buzz had 30-inch blue from the surf, also on mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.