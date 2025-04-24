Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/24/25

The news got even better on Wednesday.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid ran to ocean structure on Wednesday and came back with 11 tog. Two private boats fished the Outer Wall and caught 4 and 6 tog. For those who don’t fish there, you have to toggle off the wall and that puts your boat in a dangerous position.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle now has live sand fleas and that was one bait along with green crabs and shrimp that anglers used to catch nice tog out of Indian River Inlet.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em had some very exciting news. A lady brought in six flounder to be cleaned that she and two friends caught from Indian River Bay on shiners. These are the first keeper flounder that I have heard of from Indian River Bay so far this year.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.