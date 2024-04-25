Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/25/24

With small craft advisories flying no boats left the dock or trailers on Wednesday. The winds cut down on the bluefish action as well.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported no boats left the dock, but they did hear of a few blues caught from the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle told me Vince had two big blues on mullet at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Jordan reported that young Jameson caught his personal best largemouth bass.

Captain Pete on the Top Fin had a lot of big blues on a recent trip.

Ed O’Donnell fished the fly-fishing only section of White Clay Creek where he hooked 4 and netted 2 brown trout. One large rainbow tossed his fly back to him. Flies included the green weenie and little black leech.

Patty at Captain Bones said large stripers are still being caught on bunker at Augustine, and Collins beaches.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.