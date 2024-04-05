Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/25/24

The sun did appear on Thursday, but it was still cold and windy with small craft advisories.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said not many folks have been fishing and the few that do go target crappie in Noxontown Pond with minnows the top bait.

Over in Seaford, Mrs. Taylor at Taylored Tackle said striped bass have been caught out of the Nanticoke River, but they must be released as quickly as possible. A better target species would be blue and channel catfish. Use cut bunker on the bottom on a fish-finder rig with a circle hook.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a few tog caught from the Inlet on green crabs. Small striped bass have been taken and released on white bucktails with a white Gulp! swimming mullet trailer.

Rick’s on Long Neck, said a few small striped bass are caught early in the morning at Massey’s Ditch on bloodworms, Storm shads and Rat-L-Traps.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.