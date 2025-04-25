Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/25/25

Thursday, we had more good news and this time it was black drum from Broadkill Beach. Dan at Dan’s Tackle on Route 1 in Milton said he had the first reports of the big boomers caught from shore on clams and crab. Actually, the drum weren’t all that big, but the fact that they were there and willing to take a bait is still good news.

The Lead Pot in Dagsboro told us they had reports of blues from the surf in the Lewes area. No word on bait, but my guess would be fresh bunker.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid ran to ocean structure on Thursday and returned with 12 tog. They also saw more keeper flounder caught from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle told us some of their customers have been catching tog on sand fleas or green crabs at the Coast Guard Wall.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.