Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/26/24

Thursday was a repeat of Wednesday at the beach. Small craft advisories were up so no boats went out and the red hot bluefish action was cooled off considerable by the east wind.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said big blues were caught at the fishing pier and the beach alongside the pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Cut bunker was the bait of choice with SP Minnows in bone the hot plug. Spoons and metal lures also produced big blues. The time to be there was to top of the tide.

Gill at Henlopen Bait and Tackle reported that Liam and his group caught big blues on whole mullet rigs at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park. Chris and Mick also fished from the pier and also caught big blues and had to use a big dip net to haul the beasts up.

Try changing the trebles to single hooks on your plugs when fishing for big blues.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.