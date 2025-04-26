Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/26/25

After a week of reasonably decent weather, Friday saw the beginning of several days of small craft advisories. That’s right, it’s the weekend when most folks can go fishing and the weather is going to be nasty with wind and rain on Saturday and just wind on Sunday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had more good news, black drum were caught at 3Rs Road. No baits were given, but clams and crab are usually the choice when black drum are the target. Bluefish were caught in the same location and I suspect cut bunker was the bait choice there. Tog fishing remains good at Indian River Inlet with sand fleas, green crab and shrimp the baits that produce the best.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us one boat had 7 tog on Thursday, but no one had any tog on Friday.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.