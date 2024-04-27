Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/27/24

Friday was just a bit better than Thursday, but the east wind early in the day kept boats at the dock or on their trailers. The wind was not enough to keep surf casters from the beach where big blues were caught on cut bait or whole mullet.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina and while no boats were out they did say a few big blues have been caught from the pier and the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle said he had reports of big blues caught on finger mullet at 3Rs Road. He sent me an email reporting that G. Golly caught a monster blue at 3Rs Road.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a decent bite of big bluefish at 3Rs Road. Finger mullet seem to be the hot bait right now and the blues are running to 28 inches. Fish the mullet on a mullet rig for best results.

Tired of waiting for a bite? Cast a Hopkins lure.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.