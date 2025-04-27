Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/27/25

Just as advertised, Saturday saw small craft advisories up and they will remain up through Sunday. Happy Weekend!

Both Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said no boats left their docks on Saturday. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did clean some tog that were caught out of Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said there was a decent run of shad and bluefish at Indian River Inlet early on Saturday morning. My combination of a Stingsilver and shad dart should be deadly in that situation. One customer reported catching 14 blues. He kept his 3 and released the rest. Tog fishing continued to be productive with sand fleas, green crabs and shrimp the top baits. Down at 3Rs Road, a few blues were mixed in with the skates, dog sharks and horseshoe crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.