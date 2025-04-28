Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/28/25

Sunday saw small craft advisories up, but Monday is going to be nice with north winds at 5 to 10 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet.

Since there is little to report other than the usual tog, blues and shad at Indian River inlet, let me tell you about the latest numbers from the Marine Recreational Information Program known as the MRIP.

During waves 4, 5, and 6, in 2024 Delaware anglers, fishing from private or rental boats, caught and kept almost 50,000 summer flounder. Waves 4, 5, and 6 include the last part of the year. This ridiculous number will be used to make future summer flounder regulations that will hurt not only anglers, but all the business that depend on us.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.