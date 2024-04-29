Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/29/24

The warm weather arrived on Sunday, but it didn’t set the fishing on fire.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said blues were still around the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Cut or whole mullet seemed to be the best bait while SP Minnows, metal lures or poppers also drew attention from the blues. Tyler from Lewes Harbour Marina caught black drum on clam while fishing in Delaware Bay.

A good friend of mine took time off from household chores and spent it at Indian River Inlet fishing for those ever-elusive big blues. He fished the incoming along with many others on the jetty and from boats and never had a strike or saw a fish caught. Old Inlet backed up his report saying they had no reports of any fish caught from the beach or from the Inlet.

Bill from Henlopen Tackle reported that Trevan caught a big flounder by working a Broadkill Custom Bait along the pilings at the pier on Cape Henlopen State Park.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.