Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/29/25

I was up at 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning and on the road by 6:00. I headed to Indian River Inlet for my first fishing trip of the year.

I arrived to find perfect fishing conditions. Hardly any wind and the current running in with a vengeance. I parked close to the bridge and walked down to the water to check things out. My hopes of fishing in my favorite location were dashed upon seeing 8 to 10 feet of large boulders between the sidewalk and the water. No way I can walk out on those. One gentleman was fishing out there and he hooked a sizeable fish that, after a good fight, cut him off.

A phone call to Old Inlet Bait and Tackle later in the day revealed that there was a run of big stripers at sunrise at the North Jetty on plugs. I suspect my friend hooked one of those.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.