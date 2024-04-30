Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 04/30/24

Monday was a nice warm day at the beach and the fishing was fair.

Bill at Henlopen Tackle told us Gene Kennedy fished from his kayak with green crabs at the Outer Wall to take home 3 keeper tog to 23 inches. Young Rhett and his dad fished from their boat jigging white bucktails. Rhett hooked and landed a 9.25-pound bluefish.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Nate fished with clams off of Slaughter Beach to catch a black drum. The Katydid had tog on Monday including a Delaware Citation for Lewes weighing 8.19 pounds. Destiny Hastings used pink Gulp! to catch a nice flounder from the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal. Rich Wright used a good, old minnow to catch his big flounder, also from the Canal.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.