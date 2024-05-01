Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/01/24

Tuesday was warm again at the beach, but we had a refreshing breeze.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that no charter boats ran on Tuesday but a few private boats did venture out. One ran to the Outer Wall and returned with 3 tog. The other fished in Delaware Bay probably off of Slaughter Beach at the Coral Beds and caught black drum on clams. On Monday, 12-year-old Grace Hudson caught two big flounder out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on minnows. Butch Grodkiewicz used clams at Broadkill Beach to catch a nice black drum.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton said blues to 30 inches were caught on mullet at Broadkill Beach. Clams were the bait of choice for drum fishermen at the same location. Striped Bass to 40 inches were caught at Broadkill Beach on mullet.

Old Inlet reported that big blues were caught on spoons and bucktails and short stripers were taken on bucktails from the Inlet

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.