Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/02/24

Wednesday was a bit breezy at the beach and fishing was a slow pick at best.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid did run out, but only returned with 15 keeper tog for the day. One private boat fished for tog at the Outer Wall and caught two keepers. Another private boat worked the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal for 1 flounder.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said no change at Indian River Inlet. Still a few big blues on SP Minnows and metal lures and a few keeper tog on sand fleas and green crabs. I asked where folks were fishing since the fence was up in my favorite spot. He said the area by the Coast Guard Station on the Northside and the South Pocket on the south side.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported slim pickins’ for tog fishing on Wednesday. Several boats ran to ocean structure, but all reported few keepers, with lots of shorts and sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.