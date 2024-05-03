Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 05/03/24

Thursday was a warm day at the beach, but Friday the wind will go east and the temperature will drop 30 degrees. Fish were caught. But it was a slow pick at best.

Patty at Captain Bones and Steve at Smith Bait both reported that striped bass in and above the 28 to 31-inch slot were caught on bloodworms and cut bunker at Augustine, Collins and Woodland beaches. White perch were taken on bloodworms from the same locations as well as from all the tidal creeks and rivers. Steve also reported that one customer had 3 black drum from the Coral Beds on peeler crab on Wednesday afternoon.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle in Milton said big blues, black drum and the occasional striped bass have been caught at Broadkill Beach. Mullet is the bait for the blues and stripers while clams or crab works for the drum. The secret is to be there when the fish are and no one knows exactly when that will be.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.